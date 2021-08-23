GDL Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 0.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 0.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 25% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

GDL Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.