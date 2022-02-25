GDL Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 1.23% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 145% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

GDL Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.