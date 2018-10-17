GCPL Q2 PAT seen up 12.3% YoY to Rs. 420 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects GCPL to report net profit at Rs. 420 crore up 12.3% year-on-year (down 36.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,450 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 35.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 610 crore.

