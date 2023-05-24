GCM Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore, up 149.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GCM Capital Advisors are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore in March 2023 up 149.33% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.41 crore in March 2023 down 3949.24% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2023 down 11916.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
GCM Capital shares closed at 3.53 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.91% returns over the last 6 months and -31.32% over the last 12 months.
|GCM Capital Advisors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.98
|1.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.98
|1.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.63
|3.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.64
|-3.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.74
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.34
|-0.19
|Other Income
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.34
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.37
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.37
|-0.18
|Tax
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.41
|-0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.41
|-0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|16.94
|16.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited