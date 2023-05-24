English
    GCM Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore, up 149.33% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GCM Capital Advisors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore in March 2023 up 149.33% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.41 crore in March 2023 down 3949.24% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2023 down 11916.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    GCM Capital shares closed at 3.53 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.91% returns over the last 6 months and -31.32% over the last 12 months.

    GCM Capital Advisors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.981.19
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations2.981.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.633.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.64-3.06
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost0.180.36
    Depreciation0.130.10
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses7.740.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.34-0.19
    Other Income--0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.34-0.16
    Interest0.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.37-0.18
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax-7.37-0.18
    Tax0.040.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.41-0.18
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.41-0.18
    Equity Share Capital16.9416.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.38-0.11
    Diluted EPS-4.38-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.38-0.11
    Diluted EPS-4.38-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 10:22 am