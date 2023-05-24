GCM Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore, up 149.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore in March 2023 up 149.33% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.41 crore in March 2023 down 3949.24% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2023 down 11916.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

GCM Capital shares closed at 3.53 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.91% returns over the last 6 months and -31.32% over the last 12 months.