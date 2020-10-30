GCCL Infrastruc Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 79.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2020 down 79.06% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 up 100.5% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 up 114.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2019.

GCCL Infrastruc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2019.