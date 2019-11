Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in September 2019 down 41.82% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2019 down 84.4% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2019 down 64% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2018.