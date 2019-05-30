GCCL Infrastruc Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, up 91.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GCCL Infrastructure & Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in March 2019 up 91.25% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019 up 14.75% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 up 127.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.
GCCL Infrastruc EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2018.
|
|GCCL Infrastructure & Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.72
|2.05
|1.38
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|--
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|2.73
|2.05
|1.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.55
|1.54
|0.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|0.05
|-0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.28
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.08
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.85
|0.08
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|0.10
|0.35
|Interest
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.84
|0.05
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.84
|0.05
|0.33
|Tax
|0.05
|0.01
|-0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.78
|0.05
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.78
|0.05
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|6.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.30
|0.08
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.30
|0.08
|1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.30
|0.08
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.30
|0.08
|1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited