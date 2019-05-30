GCCL Infrastruc Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, up 91.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in March 2019 up 91.25% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019 up 14.75% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 up 127.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.

GCCL Infrastruc EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2018.