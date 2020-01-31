GCCL Infrastruc Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 82.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2019 down 82.67% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019 down 1166.88% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019 down 430.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018.