GB Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore, up 430.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore in September 2022 up 430.61% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2022 up 35.16% from Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 96.87% from Rs. 9.89 crore in September 2021.

GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)

GB Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.93 34.28 4.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.93 34.28 4.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.30 20.92 1.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 0.25 -0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.90 3.91 5.50
Depreciation 8.21 8.16 9.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.21 9.56 7.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.86 -8.52 -19.43
Other Income 7.33 9.93 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.52 1.41 -19.09
Interest 0.11 0.11 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.63 1.30 -19.09
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax -8.63 1.30 -19.08
Tax -1.82 1.44 -8.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.81 -0.14 -10.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.81 -0.14 -10.51
Equity Share Capital 50.03 50.03 50.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.36 -0.03 -2.10
Diluted EPS -1.36 -0.03 -2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.36 -0.03 -2.10
Diluted EPS -1.36 -0.03 -2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

