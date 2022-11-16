English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GB Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore, up 430.61% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore in September 2022 up 430.61% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2022 up 35.16% from Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 96.87% from Rs. 9.89 crore in September 2021.

    GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)

    GB Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.9334.284.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.9334.284.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.3020.921.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.170.25-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.903.915.50
    Depreciation8.218.169.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.219.567.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.86-8.52-19.43
    Other Income7.339.930.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.521.41-19.09
    Interest0.110.11--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.631.30-19.09
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax-8.631.30-19.08
    Tax-1.821.44-8.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.81-0.14-10.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.81-0.14-10.51
    Equity Share Capital50.0350.0350.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.36-0.03-2.10
    Diluted EPS-1.36-0.03-2.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.36-0.03-2.10
    Diluted EPS-1.36-0.03-2.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GB Global #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am