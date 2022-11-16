GB Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore, up 430.61% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore in September 2022 up 430.61% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2022 up 35.16% from Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 96.87% from Rs. 9.89 crore in September 2021.
GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)
|GB Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.93
|34.28
|4.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.93
|34.28
|4.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.30
|20.92
|1.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|0.25
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.90
|3.91
|5.50
|Depreciation
|8.21
|8.16
|9.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.21
|9.56
|7.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.86
|-8.52
|-19.43
|Other Income
|7.33
|9.93
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.52
|1.41
|-19.09
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.63
|1.30
|-19.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.63
|1.30
|-19.08
|Tax
|-1.82
|1.44
|-8.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.81
|-0.14
|-10.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.81
|-0.14
|-10.51
|Equity Share Capital
|50.03
|50.03
|50.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|-0.03
|-2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|-0.03
|-2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|-0.03
|-2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|-0.03
|-2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited