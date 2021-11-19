GB Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore, down 76.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore in September 2021 down 76.89% from Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021 up 60.4% from Rs. 26.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.89 crore in September 2021 up 42.63% from Rs. 17.24 crore in September 2020.

GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)