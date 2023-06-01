English
    GB Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.78 crore, down 0.38% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.78 crore in March 2023 down 0.38% from Rs. 42.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.79 crore in March 2023 up 614.31% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.20 crore in March 2023 up 426.1% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022.

    GB Global EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.

    GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)

    GB Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.7827.9642.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.7827.9642.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.7318.8418.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods----14.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.24-0.16-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.554.501.83
    Depreciation4.238.115.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.416.4413.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.91-9.78-10.66
    Other Income50.8721.5910.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9711.81-0.20
    Interest0.180.110.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7911.70-0.44
    Exceptional Items-----0.04
    P/L Before Tax21.7911.70-0.48
    Tax----3.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.7911.70-4.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.7911.70-4.24
    Equity Share Capital50.0350.0350.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.352.34-1.02
    Diluted EPS4.352.34-1.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.352.34-1.02
    Diluted EPS4.352.34-1.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

