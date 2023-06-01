GB Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.78 crore, down 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.78 crore in March 2023 down 0.38% from Rs. 42.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.79 crore in March 2023 up 614.31% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.20 crore in March 2023 up 426.1% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022.

GB Global EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.

