GB Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 104.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in March 2022 up 104.14% from Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022 up 84.67% from Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022 up 140.29% from Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2021.

GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)