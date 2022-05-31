GB Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore, up 104.14% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.94 crore in March 2022 up 104.14% from Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022 up 84.67% from Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022 up 140.29% from Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2021.
GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)
|GB Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.94
|16.70
|21.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.94
|16.70
|21.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.17
|12.73
|3.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.82
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.24
|-0.02
|4.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.83
|0.39
|8.79
|Depreciation
|5.18
|12.92
|10.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|2.67
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.84
|11.42
|13.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.66
|-20.73
|-23.31
|Other Income
|10.45
|11.75
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-8.99
|-22.41
|Interest
|0.24
|--
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-8.99
|-22.58
|Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|0.00
|-5.26
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|-8.99
|-27.85
|Tax
|3.76
|-2.34
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.24
|-6.65
|-27.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.24
|-6.65
|-27.64
|Equity Share Capital
|50.03
|50.03
|3.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-1.33
|-78.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-1.33
|-78.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-1.33
|-78.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-1.33
|-78.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited