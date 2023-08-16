English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GB Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.90 crore, up 33.89% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.90 crore in June 2023 up 33.89% from Rs. 34.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2023 down 3443.15% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 89.13% from Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2022.

    GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)

    GB Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.9042.7834.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.9042.7834.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.3641.7320.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.51-0.240.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.674.553.91
    Depreciation5.754.238.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2621.419.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.63-28.91-8.52
    Other Income0.9250.879.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.7121.971.41
    Interest0.130.180.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.8421.791.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.8421.791.30
    Tax----1.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.8421.79-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.8421.79-0.14
    Equity Share Capital50.0350.0350.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.974.35-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.974.35-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.974.35-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.974.35-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GB Global #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!