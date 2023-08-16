GB Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.90 crore, up 33.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.90 crore in June 2023 up 33.89% from Rs. 34.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2023 down 3443.15% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 89.13% from Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2022.

GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)