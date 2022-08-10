GB Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.28 crore, up 223.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.28 crore in June 2022 up 223.67% from Rs. 10.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 100.01% from Rs. 1,132.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2022 up 167.54% from Rs. 14.17 crore in June 2021.

GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)