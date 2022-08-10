 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GB Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.28 crore, up 223.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.28 crore in June 2022 up 223.67% from Rs. 10.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 100.01% from Rs. 1,132.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2022 up 167.54% from Rs. 14.17 crore in June 2021.

GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)

GB Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.28 42.94 10.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.28 42.94 10.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.92 18.17 2.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 14.82 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 -0.24 1.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.91 1.83 8.62
Depreciation 8.16 5.18 9.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.56 13.84 12.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.52 -10.66 -23.85
Other Income 9.93 10.45 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.41 -0.20 -23.62
Interest 0.11 0.24 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.30 -0.44 -23.63
Exceptional Items -- -0.04 1,155.75
P/L Before Tax 1.30 -0.48 1,132.12
Tax 1.44 3.76 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 -4.24 1,132.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 -4.24 1,132.15
Equity Share Capital 50.03 50.03 50.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -1.02 226.28
Diluted EPS -0.03 -1.02 226.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -1.02 226.26
Diluted EPS -0.03 -1.02 226.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
