GB Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.28 crore, up 223.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.28 crore in June 2022 up 223.67% from Rs. 10.59 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 100.01% from Rs. 1,132.15 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2022 up 167.54% from Rs. 14.17 crore in June 2021.
GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)
|
|GB Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.28
|42.94
|10.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.28
|42.94
|10.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.92
|18.17
|2.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|14.82
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|-0.24
|1.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.91
|1.83
|8.62
|Depreciation
|8.16
|5.18
|9.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.56
|13.84
|12.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.52
|-10.66
|-23.85
|Other Income
|9.93
|10.45
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.41
|-0.20
|-23.62
|Interest
|0.11
|0.24
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.30
|-0.44
|-23.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.04
|1,155.75
|P/L Before Tax
|1.30
|-0.48
|1,132.12
|Tax
|1.44
|3.76
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-4.24
|1,132.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-4.24
|1,132.15
|Equity Share Capital
|50.03
|50.03
|50.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-1.02
|226.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-1.02
|226.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-1.02
|226.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-1.02
|226.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited