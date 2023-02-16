GB Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 67.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in December 2022 up 67.47% from Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 up 275.85% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2022 up 406.87% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.