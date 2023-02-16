 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GB Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 67.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in December 2022 up 67.47% from Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 up 275.85% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2022 up 406.87% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

GB Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.96 22.93 16.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.96 22.93 16.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.84 16.30 12.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.16 0.17 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.50 4.90 0.39
Depreciation 8.11 8.21 12.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.44 9.21 11.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.78 -15.86 -20.73
Other Income 21.59 7.33 11.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.81 -8.52 -8.99
Interest 0.11 0.11 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.70 -8.63 -8.99
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax 11.70 -8.63 -8.99
Tax -- -1.82 -2.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.70 -6.81 -6.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.70 -6.81 -6.65
Equity Share Capital 50.03 50.03 50.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 -1.36 -1.33
Diluted EPS 2.34 -1.36 -1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 -1.36 -1.33
Diluted EPS 2.34 -1.36 -1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
