GB Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 67.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in December 2022 up 67.47% from Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 up 275.85% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2022 up 406.87% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

GB Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2021.

GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)