    GB Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 67.47% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in December 2022 up 67.47% from Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2022 up 275.85% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2022 up 406.87% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021.

    GB Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2021.

    GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)

    GB Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.9622.9316.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.9622.9316.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.8416.3012.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.160.17-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.504.900.39
    Depreciation8.118.2112.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.449.2111.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.78-15.86-20.73
    Other Income21.597.3311.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.81-8.52-8.99
    Interest0.110.11--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.70-8.63-8.99
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax11.70-8.63-8.99
    Tax---1.82-2.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.70-6.81-6.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.70-6.81-6.65
    Equity Share Capital50.0350.0350.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.34-1.36-1.33
    Diluted EPS2.34-1.36-1.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.34-1.36-1.33
    Diluted EPS2.34-1.36-1.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

