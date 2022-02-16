GB Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.70 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GB Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.70 crore in December 2021 down 17.17% from Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021 up 72.87% from Rs. 24.52 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2021 up 125.42% from Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2020.
|GB Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.70
|4.32
|20.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.70
|4.32
|20.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.73
|1.67
|3.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.09
|0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|5.50
|9.67
|Depreciation
|12.92
|9.20
|10.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.42
|7.48
|22.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.73
|-19.43
|-25.98
|Other Income
|11.75
|0.35
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.99
|-19.09
|-25.75
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.99
|-19.09
|-25.93
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.99
|-19.08
|-25.93
|Tax
|-2.34
|-8.58
|-1.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.65
|-10.51
|-24.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.65
|-10.51
|-24.52
|Equity Share Capital
|50.03
|50.03
|3.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-2.10
|-74.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-2.10
|-74.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-2.10
|-74.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-2.10
|-74.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited