GB Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.90 crore, up 7.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.90 crore in June 2023 up 7.3% from Rs. 42.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2023 down 120.56% from Rs. 23.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 96.2% from Rs. 27.86 crore in June 2022.

GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)