English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GB Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.90 crore, up 7.3% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GB Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.90 crore in June 2023 up 7.3% from Rs. 42.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2023 down 120.56% from Rs. 23.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 96.2% from Rs. 27.86 crore in June 2022.

    GB Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)

    GB Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.9042.78
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations45.9042.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.4851.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.16-43.73
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost4.674.55
    Depreciation5.754.23
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses23.7852.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.62-27.24
    Other Income0.9350.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.6923.63
    Interest0.130.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.8223.45
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax-4.8223.45
    Tax----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.8223.45
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.8223.45
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.8223.45
    Equity Share Capital50.0350.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.964.69
    Diluted EPS-0.964.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.964.69
    Diluted EPS-0.964.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GB Global #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!