Gayatri Tissue Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 2285.69% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Tissue and Papers are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2022 up 2285.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 5538.53% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 8000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
Gayatri Tissue EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.
|Gayatri Tissue and Papers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.20
|0.52
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.20
|0.52
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.11
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.10
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|0.31
|0.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|0.31
|0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.81
|0.31
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.81
|0.31
|0.01
|Tax
|0.20
|0.08
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.61
|0.23
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.61
|0.23
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.10
|1.52
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|4.10
|1.52
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.10
|1.52
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|4.10
|1.52
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited