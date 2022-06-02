Gayatri Tissue Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 2285.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2022 up 2285.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 5538.53% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 8000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Gayatri Tissue EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.