Gayatri Tissue Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 49.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 49.8% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 26.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Gayatri Tissue EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2020.