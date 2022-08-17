Gayatri Tissue Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 649.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in June 2022 up 649.25% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 11634.09% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 5100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Gayatri Tissue EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Gayatri Tissue shares closed at 178.95 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 115.60% returns over the last 12 months.