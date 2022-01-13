Gayatri Tissue Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 409.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 409.8% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 76066.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Gayatri Tissue EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.