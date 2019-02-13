Gayatri Tissue Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 205.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2018 up 205.15% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 441.49% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Gayatri Tissue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.