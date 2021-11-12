Gayatri Sugars Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore, down 60.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.54 crore in September 2021 down 60.19% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.68 crore in September 2021 down 8.62% from Rs. 16.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.36 crore in September 2021 down 14.99% from Rs. 7.27 crore in September 2020.

Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 2.75 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.53% returns over the last 6 months and 65.66% over the last 12 months.