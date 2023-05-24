English
    Gayatri Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.66 crore, up 0.83% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.66 crore in March 2023 up 0.83% from Rs. 224.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.29 crore in March 2023 up 154.05% from Rs. 26.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.25 crore in March 2023 up 27.08% from Rs. 34.82 crore in March 2022.

    Gayatri Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 15.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.06 in March 2022.

    Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 5.17 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.61% returns over the last 6 months and 27.65% over the last 12 months.

    Gayatri Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.6699.41224.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations226.6699.41224.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials160.84125.51154.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.88-57.34-3.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.345.735.96
    Depreciation1.631.732.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.4916.6931.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.247.0831.64
    Other Income0.380.160.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.627.2432.07
    Interest1.187.965.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.43-0.7226.49
    Exceptional Items25.86----
    P/L Before Tax67.29-0.7226.49
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.29-0.7226.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.29-0.7226.49
    Equity Share Capital43.7043.7043.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.39-0.166.06
    Diluted EPS7.93-0.164.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.39-0.166.06
    Diluted EPS7.93-0.164.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

