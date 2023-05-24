Gayatri Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.66 crore, up 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.66 crore in March 2023 up 0.83% from Rs. 224.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.29 crore in March 2023 up 154.05% from Rs. 26.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.25 crore in March 2023 up 27.08% from Rs. 34.82 crore in March 2022.

Gayatri Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 15.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.06 in March 2022.

Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 5.17 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.61% returns over the last 6 months and 27.65% over the last 12 months.