Gayatri Sugars Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 117.34 crore, down 9.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.34 crore in March 2020 down 9.38% from Rs. 129.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2020 up 96.07% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2020 up 24.15% from Rs. 17.97 crore in March 2019.

Gayatri Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2019.

Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 0.83 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -61.40% over the last 12 months.