    Gayatri Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.82 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.82 crore in June 2023 up 15.37% from Rs. 50.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.85 crore in June 2023 up 27.44% from Rs. 14.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2023 up 19.38% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022.

    Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 11.26 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 260.90% returns over the last 6 months and 164.32% over the last 12 months.

    Gayatri Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.82226.6650.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.82226.6650.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.33160.840.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.26--2.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.95-4.8841.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.576.345.05
    Depreciation1.631.632.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.3420.495.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.2642.24-7.28
    Other Income0.010.380.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.2542.62-7.28
    Interest5.601.187.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.8541.43-14.95
    Exceptional Items--25.86--
    P/L Before Tax-10.8567.29-14.95
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.8567.29-14.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.8567.29-14.95
    Equity Share Capital43.7043.7043.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.4815.39-3.42
    Diluted EPS-2.487.93-3.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.4815.39-3.42
    Diluted EPS-2.487.93-3.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

