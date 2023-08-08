Gayatri Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.82 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.82 crore in June 2023 up 15.37% from Rs. 50.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.85 crore in June 2023 up 27.44% from Rs. 14.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2023 up 19.38% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022.

Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 11.26 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 260.90% returns over the last 6 months and 164.32% over the last 12 months.