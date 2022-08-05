Gayatri Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore in June 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 53.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.95 crore in June 2022 down 39.61% from Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022 down 116.91% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.

Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 4.26 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)