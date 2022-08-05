 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gayatri Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore in June 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 53.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.95 crore in June 2022 down 39.61% from Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022 down 116.91% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.

Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 4.26 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)

Gayatri Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.11 224.78 53.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.11 224.78 53.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.34 154.37 0.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.87 2.17 0.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 41.23 -3.61 45.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.05 5.96 4.49
Depreciation 2.79 2.75 2.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.13 31.50 5.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.28 31.64 -4.63
Other Income 0.00 0.43 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.28 32.07 -4.62
Interest 7.67 5.59 6.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.95 26.49 -10.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.95 26.49 -10.71
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.95 26.49 -10.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.95 26.49 -10.71
Equity Share Capital 43.70 43.70 43.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.42 6.06 -2.45
Diluted EPS -3.42 4.60 -2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.42 6.06 -2.45
Diluted EPS -3.42 4.60 -2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:40 pm
