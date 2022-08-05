Gayatri Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y
August 05, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore in June 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 53.96 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.95 crore in June 2022 down 39.61% from Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022 down 116.91% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.
Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 4.26 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)
|Gayatri Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.11
|224.78
|53.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.11
|224.78
|53.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.34
|154.37
|0.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.87
|2.17
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|41.23
|-3.61
|45.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.05
|5.96
|4.49
|Depreciation
|2.79
|2.75
|2.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.13
|31.50
|5.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.28
|31.64
|-4.63
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.43
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.28
|32.07
|-4.62
|Interest
|7.67
|5.59
|6.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.95
|26.49
|-10.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.95
|26.49
|-10.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.95
|26.49
|-10.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.95
|26.49
|-10.71
|Equity Share Capital
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.42
|6.06
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.42
|4.60
|-2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.42
|6.06
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.42
|4.60
|-2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited