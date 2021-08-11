Gayatri Sugars Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.96 crore, down 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.96 crore in June 2021 down 13.97% from Rs. 62.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2021 down 5.05% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021 down 27.78% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2020.

Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 3.55 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.39% returns over the last 6 months and 162.96% over the last 12 months.