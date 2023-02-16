Gayatri Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.41 crore, up 31.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 99.41 crore in December 2022 up 31.82% from Rs. 75.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 88.97% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in December 2022 up 204.07% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.
Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 3.54 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Gayatri Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|99.41
|12.14
|75.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|99.41
|12.14
|75.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|125.51
|--
|101.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.00
|0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-57.34
|10.19
|-49.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.73
|4.98
|5.24
|Depreciation
|1.73
|1.82
|2.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.69
|5.39
|14.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.08
|-10.23
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.24
|-10.22
|0.37
|Interest
|7.96
|7.07
|6.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-17.30
|-6.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|-17.30
|-6.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|-17.30
|-6.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|-17.30
|-6.52
|Equity Share Capital
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-3.96
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-3.96
|-1.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-3.96
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-3.96
|-1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited