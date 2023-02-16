Gayatri Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.41 crore, up 31.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.41 crore in December 2022 up 31.82% from Rs. 75.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 88.97% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in December 2022 up 204.07% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.