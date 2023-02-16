 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gayatri Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.41 crore, up 31.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.41 crore in December 2022 up 31.82% from Rs. 75.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 88.97% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in December 2022 up 204.07% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.

Gayatri Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.41 12.14 75.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.41 12.14 75.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.51 -- 101.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.00 0.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.34 10.19 -49.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.73 4.98 5.24
Depreciation 1.73 1.82 2.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.69 5.39 14.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.08 -10.23 0.32
Other Income 0.16 0.01 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.24 -10.22 0.37
Interest 7.96 7.07 6.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.72 -17.30 -6.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.72 -17.30 -6.52
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.72 -17.30 -6.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.72 -17.30 -6.52
Equity Share Capital 43.70 43.70 43.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -3.96 -1.49
Diluted EPS -0.16 -3.96 -1.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -3.96 -1.49
Diluted EPS -0.16 -3.96 -1.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
