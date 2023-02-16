English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gayatri Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.41 crore, up 31.82% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.41 crore in December 2022 up 31.82% from Rs. 75.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 88.97% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in December 2022 up 204.07% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.

    Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 3.54 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.05% returns over the last 6 months

    Gayatri Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.4112.1475.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.4112.1475.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.51--101.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.3410.19-49.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.734.985.24
    Depreciation1.731.822.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.695.3914.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.08-10.230.32
    Other Income0.160.010.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.24-10.220.37
    Interest7.967.076.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.72-17.30-6.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.72-17.30-6.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.72-17.30-6.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.72-17.30-6.52
    Equity Share Capital43.7043.7043.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-3.96-1.49
    Diluted EPS-0.16-3.96-1.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-3.96-1.49
    Diluted EPS-0.16-3.96-1.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gayatri Sugars #Results #sugar
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm