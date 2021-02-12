Gayatri Sugars Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.20 crore, down 25.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.20 crore in December 2020 down 25.59% from Rs. 39.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2020 up 10.74% from Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 112.27% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2019.

Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 1.93 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)