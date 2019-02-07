Gayatri Sugars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.08 crore, up 43.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.08 crore in December 2018 up 43.6% from Rs. 68.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 down 87.84% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2018 down 31.91% from Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2017.

Gayatri Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2017.

Gayatri Sugars shares closed at 2.10 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -54.25% returns over the last 6 months and -80.82% over the last 12 months.