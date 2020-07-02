Gayatri Project Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 910.16 crore, down 20.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 910.16 crore in March 2020 down 20.93% from Rs. 1,151.13 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.67 crore in March 2020 down 160.43% from Rs. 92.12 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.74 crore in March 2020 down 66.25% from Rs. 165.15 crore in March 2019.
Gayatri Project shares closed at 14.65 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -81.96% returns over the last 6 months and -90.91% over the last 12 months.
|Gayatri Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|910.16
|835.38
|1,151.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|910.16
|835.38
|1,151.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|918.53
|562.11
|874.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-132.10
|93.94
|38.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.13
|37.17
|37.44
|Depreciation
|32.31
|19.90
|16.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.53
|21.72
|37.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.76
|100.54
|146.71
|Other Income
|1.67
|0.27
|1.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.43
|100.81
|148.36
|Interest
|84.74
|73.69
|52.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.31
|27.12
|95.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-445.34
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.31
|-418.22
|95.72
|Tax
|-5.65
|-26.51
|3.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-55.67
|-391.71
|92.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-55.67
|-391.71
|92.12
|Equity Share Capital
|37.44
|37.44
|37.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.97
|-20.92
|5.28
|Diluted EPS
|-2.97
|-20.92
|5.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.97
|-20.92
|5.28
|Diluted EPS
|-2.97
|-20.92
|5.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am