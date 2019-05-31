Gayatri Project Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,151.13 crore, up 23.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,151.13 crore in March 2019 up 23.35% from Rs. 933.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.12 crore in March 2019 up 26.63% from Rs. 72.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.15 crore in March 2019 up 9.19% from Rs. 151.25 crore in March 2018.

Gayatri Project EPS has increased to Rs. 5.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.09 in March 2018.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 174.90 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.46% returns over the last 6 months and -7.97% over the last 12 months.