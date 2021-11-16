Gayatri Project Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 865.53 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 865.53 crore in September 2021 up 8.43% from Rs. 798.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 189.41 crore in September 2021 down 203985.15% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.73 crore in September 2021 down 185.79% from Rs. 106.92 crore in September 2020.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 34.70 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.63% returns over the last 6 months and 19.66% over the last 12 months.