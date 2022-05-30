Gayatri Project Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.36 crore, down 60.49% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 537.36 crore in March 2022 down 60.49% from Rs. 1,360.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 503.59 crore in March 2022 down 2801.61% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 229.52 crore in March 2022 down 302.43% from Rs. 113.38 crore in March 2021.
Gayatri Project shares closed at 17.90 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.22% returns over the last 6 months and -51.29% over the last 12 months.
|Gayatri Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|537.36
|802.37
|1,360.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|537.36
|802.37
|1,360.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|661.74
|898.78
|1,090.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.32
|21.93
|88.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.72
|34.40
|42.08
|Depreciation
|18.32
|19.84
|19.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.06
|22.75
|29.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-249.81
|-195.35
|90.05
|Other Income
|1.97
|0.03
|4.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-247.84
|-195.31
|94.27
|Interest
|97.77
|93.62
|71.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-345.61
|-288.93
|22.40
|Exceptional Items
|-140.51
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-486.12
|-288.93
|22.40
|Tax
|-0.51
|-1.38
|-0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-485.61
|-287.55
|23.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-485.61
|-287.55
|23.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-17.98
|-0.58
|-4.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-503.59
|-288.13
|18.64
|Equity Share Capital
|37.44
|37.44
|37.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.90
|-15.40
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-26.90
|-15.40
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.90
|-15.40
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-26.90
|-15.40
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
