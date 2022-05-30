Gayatri Project Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.36 crore, down 60.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.36 crore in March 2022 down 60.49% from Rs. 1,360.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 503.59 crore in March 2022 down 2801.61% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 229.52 crore in March 2022 down 302.43% from Rs. 113.38 crore in March 2021.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 17.90 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.22% returns over the last 6 months and -51.29% over the last 12 months.