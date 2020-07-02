Gayatri Project Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 910.16 crore, down 20.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 910.16 crore in March 2020 down 20.93% from Rs. 1,151.13 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.99 crore in March 2020 down 213.29% from Rs. 71.49 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.49 crore in March 2020 down 58.54% from Rs. 165.21 crore in March 2019.
Gayatri Project shares closed at 14.65 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -81.96% returns over the last 6 months and -90.91% over the last 12 months.
|Gayatri Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|910.16
|846.67
|1,151.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|910.16
|846.67
|1,151.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|918.53
|562.11
|874.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-132.10
|93.94
|38.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.13
|37.17
|37.44
|Depreciation
|32.31
|19.90
|16.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.78
|78.99
|38.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.51
|54.56
|145.67
|Other Income
|1.67
|0.51
|2.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.18
|55.07
|148.42
|Interest
|106.87
|85.13
|57.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-70.69
|-30.06
|91.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-70.69
|-30.06
|91.33
|Tax
|-5.65
|-26.51
|3.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-65.04
|-3.55
|87.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-65.04
|-3.55
|87.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-15.94
|-0.14
|-16.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-80.99
|-3.68
|71.49
|Equity Share Capital
|37.44
|37.44
|37.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.33
|-0.20
|3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-4.33
|-0.20
|3.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.33
|-0.20
|3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-4.33
|-0.20
|3.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am