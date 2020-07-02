Gayatri Project Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 910.16 crore, down 20.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 910.16 crore in March 2020 down 20.93% from Rs. 1,151.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.99 crore in March 2020 down 213.29% from Rs. 71.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.49 crore in March 2020 down 58.54% from Rs. 165.21 crore in March 2019.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 14.65 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -81.96% returns over the last 6 months and -90.91% over the last 12 months.