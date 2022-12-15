 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gayatri Highway Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Dec 15, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in September 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 50.62% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2022 up 101.15% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.90 on December 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.50% over the last 12 months.

Gayatri Highways
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.87 1.41 2.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.87 1.41 2.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.48 -- --
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.18 2.04 1.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.80 -0.64 0.92
Other Income 4.29 5.17 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.49 4.53 1.73
Interest 5.22 5.20 5.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.72 -0.67 -3.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.72 -0.67 -3.49
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.72 -0.67 -3.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.72 -0.67 -3.49
Equity Share Capital 47.93 47.93 47.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.03 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.03 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.03 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.03 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering &amp; Construction #Gayatri Highway #Gayatri Highways #Results
first published: Dec 15, 2022 09:11 am