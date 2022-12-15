English
    Gayatri Highway Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

    December 15, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in September 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 50.62% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2022 up 101.15% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

    Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.90 on December 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.50% over the last 12 months.

    Gayatri Highways
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.871.412.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.871.412.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.48----
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.182.041.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.80-0.640.92
    Other Income4.295.170.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.494.531.73
    Interest5.225.205.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.72-0.67-3.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.72-0.67-3.49
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.72-0.67-3.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.72-0.67-3.49
    Equity Share Capital47.9347.9347.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.03-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.03-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.03-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.03-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Dec 15, 2022 09:11 am