Gayatri Highway Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in September 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 50.62% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2022 up 101.15% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.