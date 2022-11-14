Gayatri Highway Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in September 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 50.62% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2022 up 101.15% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gayatri Highways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.87
|1.41
|2.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.87
|1.41
|2.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.18
|2.04
|1.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.64
|0.92
|Other Income
|4.29
|5.17
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.49
|4.53
|1.73
|Interest
|5.22
|5.20
|5.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.72
|-0.67
|-3.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.72
|-0.67
|-3.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.72
|-0.67
|-3.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.72
|-0.67
|-3.49
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited