Gayatri Highway Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, up 6.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2020 up 6.6% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2020 down 43.19% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2020 up 15.93% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2019.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.40 on December 02, 2020 (NSE)