Gayatri Highway Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, up 6.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2020 up 6.6% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2020 down 43.19% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2020 up 15.93% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2019.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.40 on November 26, 2020 (NSE)
|Gayatri Highways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.24
|1.24
|1.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.24
|1.24
|1.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.35
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.88
|0.47
|Other Income
|2.31
|2.32
|2.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.13
|3.20
|2.70
|Interest
|10.71
|7.44
|7.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.57
|-4.24
|-5.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.57
|-4.24
|-5.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.57
|-4.24
|-5.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.57
|-4.24
|-5.29
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.18
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.18
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.18
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.18
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm