    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gayatri Highway Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 12.35% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 12.35% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 175.36 crore in March 2023 down 4242.82% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2023 up 35.34% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

    Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.

    Gayatri Highways
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.481.871.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.481.871.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.09----
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.860.531.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.481.330.21
    Other Income2.042.910.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.564.231.15
    Interest5.195.225.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.63-0.99-4.04
    Exceptional Items-171.73----
    P/L Before Tax-175.36-0.99-4.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-175.36-0.99-4.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-175.36-0.99-4.04
    Equity Share Capital47.9347.9347.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.32-0.04-0.17
    Diluted EPS-7.32-0.04-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.32-0.04-0.17
    Diluted EPS-7.32-0.04-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering & Construction #Gayatri Highway #Gayatri Highways #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am