Gayatri Highway Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 12.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 12.35% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 175.36 crore in March 2023 down 4242.82% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2023 up 35.34% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.
|Gayatri Highways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.48
|1.87
|1.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.48
|1.87
|1.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.86
|0.53
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|1.33
|0.21
|Other Income
|2.04
|2.91
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|4.23
|1.15
|Interest
|5.19
|5.22
|5.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.63
|-0.99
|-4.04
|Exceptional Items
|-171.73
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-175.36
|-0.99
|-4.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-175.36
|-0.99
|-4.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-175.36
|-0.99
|-4.04
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.32
|-0.04
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-7.32
|-0.04
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.32
|-0.04
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-7.32
|-0.04
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited