Gayatri Highway Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 12.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 12.35% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 175.36 crore in March 2023 down 4242.82% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2023 up 35.34% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.