Gayatri Highway Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y
May 25, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022 down 48.25% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 down 61.84% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)
|Gayatri Highways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|1.32
|1.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|1.32
|1.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.10
|0.43
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.88
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.94
|0.98
|2.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.15
|1.86
|3.03
|Interest
|5.19
|5.22
|5.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.04
|-3.36
|-2.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.04
|-3.36
|-2.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.04
|-3.36
|-2.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.04
|-3.36
|-2.72
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.14
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.14
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.14
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.14
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
