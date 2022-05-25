Gayatri Highway Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022 down 48.25% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 down 61.84% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)