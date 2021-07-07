Gayatri Highway Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, up 6.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in March 2021 up 6.6% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021 up 42.76% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021 up 5.92% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.90 on July 06, 2021 (NSE)