Gayatri Highway Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, up 6.6% Y-o-Y
June 11, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in March 2021 up 6.6% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021 up 42.76% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021 up 5.92% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.85 on June 10, 2021 (NSE)
|Gayatri Highways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.24
|1.24
|1.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.24
|1.24
|1.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.42
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|0.81
|0.70
|Other Income
|2.43
|2.34
|2.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.03
|3.15
|2.86
|Interest
|5.75
|6.29
|7.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.72
|-3.13
|-4.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.72
|-3.13
|-4.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.72
|-3.13
|-4.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.72
|-3.13
|-4.76
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
